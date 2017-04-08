Off Track Gallery Reception
Off Track Gallery 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas, California 92024
The San Dieguito Art Guild invites the public to an artist’s reception honoring two talented members Yanina Cambareri (watercolor) and Eva Zuzuarregui (jewelry). Refreshments will be served. In addition, all artwork in the Gallery will be 10% OFF the entire day.
Encinitas
