Trademark and Branding for Creative Artists

THE FORUM: ART LAW Series

with Neil A. Salyards, J.D.

Why did singer Taylor Swift trademark the phrase "This Sick Beat"?

Did Prince's estate just try to trademark the color Purple?

What are trademarks and why do artists use them?

Join Vanguard Culture and California Lawyers for the Arts for a workshop on trademarks -- what they are, what they mean, and ways they can help you create a strong brand identity as an individual artist, musician, band, or art collective. Attorney Neil A. Salyards will provide background on basic trademark law and an overview of the use of trademarks in business and art.

Speaker: Neil A. Salyards is a Trademarks & Copyright attorney at Procopio law firm representing clients in the enforcement of international and domestic intellectual property assets with a focus on Trademark, Copyright and Brand protection in a wide range of industries.

Location:

895 Park Blvd. (Please use F Street Entrance)

San Diego, CA 92101