Join the Center for World Music in welcoming Ensemble Adilei and the Chamgeliani Sisters from the Republic of Georgia. This very special evening will introduce you to the sacred and secular spaces of one of the oldest polyphonic singing traditions in Europe. Ensemble Adilei will impress you with their vocal prowess and technical skills in k’rimanch’uli, a yodeling technique from the western part of the country. The Chamgeliani sisters will sing a repertoire of songs from their native village of Lakhushdi (Upper Svaneti). Accompanied by the chuniri, a banjo-sized three-stringed bowed viol, Ana and Madona weave the tales of their mountainous region known for its beautiful landscape and unique medieval towers.

Traditional Georgian polyphonic singing is identified as one of the world’s threatened musical traditions on a UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Don’t miss this very rare chance to hear it!

Find more information here: https://centerforworldmusic.org/event/traditional-georgian/

Get tickets here: https://www.artful.ly/store/events/17540