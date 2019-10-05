Traditional Print Makers: Open House

The Studio Door - Hillcrest 3867 Fourth Avenue , San Diego, California 92103

For the month of October, The Studio Door will showcase Southern Californian printmakers. Artwork includes lithography, intaglio, relief, monotype and monoprint methods of traditional printmaking.

All works for sale. Support living artists.

Showcase Artists:

Ray Brownfield

Jackie Dotson

Bob Fritch

Igor Koutsenko

Loretta Kramer

Kathi McCord

Joan Nies

Sfona Pelah

Julianne Ricksecker

Angelika Villagrana

Exhibition Dates: October 5 - 26

All Day Open House: October 5 Noon - 7 pm

The Studio Door - Hillcrest 3867 Fourth Avenue , San Diego, California 92103 View Map
619-255-2867
