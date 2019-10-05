Traditional Print Makers: Open House
The Studio Door - Hillcrest 3867 Fourth Avenue , San Diego, California 92103
For the month of October, The Studio Door will showcase Southern Californian printmakers. Artwork includes lithography, intaglio, relief, monotype and monoprint methods of traditional printmaking.
Showcase Artists:
Ray Brownfield
Jackie Dotson
Bob Fritch
Igor Koutsenko
Loretta Kramer
Kathi McCord
Joan Nies
Sfona Pelah
Julianne Ricksecker
Angelika Villagrana
Exhibition Dates: October 5 - 26
All Day Open House: October 5 Noon - 7 pm
