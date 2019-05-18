Transformed - A Jewelry Workshop with Artist Maru Lopez

Take the ordinary to the extraordinary by transforming recycled materials into contemporary wearable jewelry over the course of two days. Utilizing cardboard and shredded paper, Maru Lopez will guide workshop participants in playing with form, texture and color while adding alternative materials such as resin, pigment and acrylic paint to create a truly metamorphosed final product. The workshop will include a visit to Maru’s Barrio Logan studio.

Maru Lopez is a Puerto Rican jewelry artist currently based in San Diego, California. Her bold and colorful pieces have been exhibited in galleries and museums throughout Europe, Latin America, the United States and her home island of Puerto Rico.

Bread & Salt, Brick Room

1955 Julian Ave

Saturday, May 18 – 11am – 2pm

Saturday, May 25 – 11am – 2pm

$150 Mingei Members / $175 adults