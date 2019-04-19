In Transit Exhibition

In Transit is a multidisciplinary exhibition featuring the work of five artists who have forged relationships with and documented the lives of individuals fleeing intolerable hardship by migrating into Europe over the last seven years. Focusing on the tentative, limbo-like experience of living between different cultures, the selection explores dynamic stories of immigrants and refugees who traverse the no man’s land existing between home and hope. The artworks illustrate the physical and psychological challenges, while looking at the deeper discussion of what constitutes citizenship in the wake of these enormous migrations. Through their photographs, the artists strive to disrupt accepted misconceptions about immigration and otherness. Artists included in the exhibition are: Tanya Habjouqa (JO)Gohar Dashti (IR)George Awde (USA/LB) Daniel Castro Garcia (UK)Stefanie Zofia Schulz (DE)