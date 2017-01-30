Transnational Struggles: Intersectionalities Across Borders will feature work of 36 artists from the United States and Mexico’s border regions. Artists have been invited to explore the theme of intersectionality in a border context and encouraged to consider how power relations and forms of resistance manifest at the border and the ways in which experiences of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, nationality, and socioeconomic status are connected to the border.

A special artist’s reception at Luxe Gallery will be held on February 10th from 5-8pm. Admission is free and open to the public.Luxe Gallery is located on the San Diego City College Campus at 1080 16th Street, San Diego, CA 92101.