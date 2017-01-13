Tri-City Medical Center Carlsbad Marathon and Half Marathon

The 26th edition of the Carlsbad Marathon & Half Marathon sponsored by Tri- City Medical Center since is scheduled for Sunday, January 15, 2017.

The 26.2 and 13.1 mile out-and-back courses begin at The Shoppes at Carlsbad and pass by the Buena Vista Lagoon in the beginning miles, setting the event's naturalistic tone. The course and surroundings soon pick up the beat as participants make their way through spectator-packed Carlsbad Village, a quaint but popular mix of restaurants, shops and hotels. Mile three exposes stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, providing an inspiring sight and gorgeous backdrop as rolling hills carry runners and walkers past sandy beaches and rolling surf.

Live bands at every mile, enthusiastic volunteers and thousands of spectators are sure to keep participants motivated throughout both courses, offering encouragement all the way to the finish. Once crossing the finish line, participants are presented with a dazzling finisher’s medal, Mylar blanket and Nom Nom food bag before entering a celebratory festival that includes live music, refreshments and a beer garden for those 21 and older.

Participants in the marathon and half marathon will receive a high-quality, technical fabric 1/4 zip pullover in addition to Carlsbad’s signature long-sleeve race shirt.

Event weekend schedule:

• Friday, January 13

o 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. : Health & Lifestyle Expo

• Saturday, January 14

o 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. : Kids Marathon Mile at LEGOLAND® California

o 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. : Health & Lifestyle Expo

• Sunday, January 15:

o 6:15 a.m. : Full Marathon start

o 7:45 a.m. : Half Marathon start