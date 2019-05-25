Triadic Memories
St. James By The Sea Episcopal Church-La Jolla 743 Prospect St., La Jolla, California 92037
Triadic Memories by Morton Feldman
Brendan Nguyen, pianist
Jason Ponce, multimedia artist
In this 90-minute work for solo piano, the Sanctuary of St. James by the Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla will be transformed into a large-scale video and sound installation gallery space. While the concept is centered around a zen-like simplicity, the production of such a dramatic staging in a large space is not.
