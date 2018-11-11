Tribute to Veterans – Ovation Concert

California Center for the Arts 340 North Escondido Blvd., Escondido, California 92025

Celebrate San Diego’s military with us at our first-ever Tribute to Veterans Concerts on Sunday, November 11, as we recognize and honor those who serve and have served our country. This special performance will include patriotic repertoire as well as classical selections performed by our advanced level ensembles in the Concert Hall at California Center for the Arts, Escondido. Veterans and active duty military can receive two free tickets to our Tribute to Veterans Concerts! For more information, please visit sdys.org.

Adults: $25-30

Senior, Military, Music Educator, SDYS Alumni: $20-25

Students & Children: $10

California Center for the Arts 340 North Escondido Blvd., Escondido, California 92025
619-233-3232
