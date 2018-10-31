Trick-or-Treat Around the Center
Grossmont Center 5500 Grossmont Center Dr., La Mesa , La Mesa, California 91942
Trick-Or-Treat with us this Halloween!
Join us in your best Halloween costume and trick-or-treat with some of your favorite Halloween Characters over one million square feet of stores, restaurants and eateries. Trick-or-Treating starts at 3PM, so bring your family to a safe place this October for a Halloween to remember! Plus, don’t miss Ms. Smarty-Plants show at 4:30pm and learn about cool, creepy-crawly friends!
While Supplies Last.
