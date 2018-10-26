The community is invited to celebrate Halloween at the 12th Annual Trick-or-Treat on India Street, hosted by the Little Italy Association of San Diego. The event returns to San Diego’s most exciting neighborhood on Friday, October 26, 2018, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Little Italy businesses will open their doors to hand out treats and candy to the neighborhood trick-or-treaters. Bring the little ones in their best Halloween dress for a night of safe, tasty, family-friendly fun! The night begins at the Piazza della Famiglia, Little Italy’s newest piazza, located on India and West Date Streets, where trick-or-treaters can pick up a map of participating Little Italy businesses.