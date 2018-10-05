Camp Calavera Trick-or-Treat Trail is a family-friendly "light fright", where you will enter The Haunted Lodge without all the scary creatures lurking nearby. Instead you will be told a fun ghost story by our resident camp counselor before setting off into the woods with a trusty flashlight, searching for trick-or-treat stations along the trail. Recommended for children 12 and under.

A portion of the proceeds from the Haunted Lodge and the Trick-or-Treat Trail will go to the California-Hawaii Elks Association Major Project, Inc. (aka “CHEMPI” or “Purple Pig”). CHEMPI “pledges its commitment to addressing the unmet needs of children with disabilities throughout the states of California and Hawaii by developing a program of supporting services to aid these children at no cost to the families and without discrimination.” CHEMPI funds 32 paid therapists and preschool vision screeners. These therapists and vision screeners travel the states of California and Hawaii to help children get the care they need. CHEMPI programs help provide Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Preschool Vision Screenings, and Speech-Language Therapy. Last year, the Elks Members from the California-Hawaii Elks Association raised over $3.5 million for CHEMPI. Please help to continue this proud and noble cause.

Light Fright Camp Calavera Trick-or-Treat Trail 5:00pm to 6:30pm October 5th, 6th, 12th, 13th, 19th, 20th, 26th - 28th and Halloween night

General Admission $7