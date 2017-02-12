Trinh Mai: A Time to Heal
Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054
In partnership with MiraCosta College Veterans Services, Mai will work with local war veterans on a collaborative and socially engaging fine art project. With a mission to harness creativity in the process of documenting veterans’ stories, the artist and veterans will create biographical mixed media works that touch on themes of memory, resilience, and healing.
Visit www.oma-online.org/trinh-mai for times and program details.
Info
Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054 View Map