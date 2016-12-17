Trinh Mai: Lifeline
Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054
DECEMBER 17, 2016–MARCH 5, 2017
This exhibition is driven by innovative narratives of storytelling with works in charcoal, gouache, mixed media, and stitching that reimagine the artist’s personal memories, family roots, and spiritual connections.
Programming related to this exhibition:
• Reception: January 14
• Lecture: February 8
Info
Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054 View Map
Art