Trinh Mai: Lifeline

Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054

DECEMBER 17, 2016–MARCH 5, 2017

This exhibition is driven by innovative narratives of storytelling with works in charcoal, gouache, mixed media, and stitching that reimagine the artist’s personal memories, family roots, and spiritual connections.

Programming related to this exhibition:

• Reception: January 14

• Lecture: February 8

