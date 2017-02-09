trés oui with Slum Summer, LIVE at the Bancroft Bar
The Bancroft 9143 Campo Rd., Spring Valley, California 91977
trés oui is a special new band out of Austin TX, with special new songs that they want to play especially for YOU. The band, which features 3/4 of Slumberland Records' indie-pop darlings, Literature, are coming through San Diego on their first ever tour and we are delighted to have lured them to The Bancroft, where they will perform with the pneumatic local beat combo Slum Summer and another fabulous band whose identity is still secret at this time.
