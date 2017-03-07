Trump, the Democratic Party and World War

Two distinct processes have emerged since the inauguration of Trump. Millions have participated in protests, motivated by anger over the administration’s attack on immigrants and its cabinet of billionaires and social reactionaries.

At the same time, much of the media and major sections of the political establishment, in close coordination with US intelligence agencies, have been carrying out a campaign aimed at hijacking the opposition of workers and youth and channeling it behind military aggression against Russia.

The political situation poses immense dangers. There is no progressive faction in the con ict within the ruling class.

They are all conspiring to unleash not only war abroad, but also war on the working class at home.

The growing movement in opposition to the Trump admin- istration must be inoculated against any and all e orts of the Democratic Party to infect it with the virus of imperialist war-mongering. An independent political leadership of the working class must be built, connecting the defense of democratic rights to the ght against war, inequality and the capitalist system.