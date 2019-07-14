The Try Guys: Legends of the Internet

to Google Calendar - The Try Guys: Legends of the Internet - 2019-07-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Try Guys: Legends of the Internet - 2019-07-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Try Guys: Legends of the Internet - 2019-07-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Try Guys: Legends of the Internet - 2019-07-14 19:30:00

Balboa Theatre 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92101

The Try Guys proudly present their first nationwide tour, Legends Of The Internet: a thrilling evening of comedy, spectacle, and friendship. Keith, Ned, Zach, and Eugene will bring their iconic brand of “trying everything and anything” to life on stage like you’ve never seen them before -unedited and unfiltered.

Info

Balboa Theatre 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Theater
Downtown, Gaslamp
619-570-1100
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Try Guys: Legends of the Internet - 2019-07-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Try Guys: Legends of the Internet - 2019-07-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Try Guys: Legends of the Internet - 2019-07-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Try Guys: Legends of the Internet - 2019-07-14 19:30:00