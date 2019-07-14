The Try Guys: Legends of the Internet
Balboa Theatre 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
The Try Guys proudly present their first nationwide tour, Legends Of The Internet: a thrilling evening of comedy, spectacle, and friendship. Keith, Ned, Zach, and Eugene will bring their iconic brand of “trying everything and anything” to life on stage like you’ve never seen them before -unedited and unfiltered.
Info
Balboa Theatre 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Theater
Downtown, Gaslamp