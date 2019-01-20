Join us for our annual Tu B’shvat Festival on January 20, 2019 from 10am-2pm at Coastal Roots Farm in Encinitas, CA.

Learn, plant, play, and eat as we celebrate the beauty (and birthday!) of trees and explore the 7 sacred species. There will be a Kids Zone, live music, food vendors, yoga, jewelry making, and so much more!

Get your hands dirty as you learn about the 7 species, tour our one-of-a-kind Food Forest, and plant over 100 trees!

For questions, please contact Sharone Oren at sharone@coastalrootsfarm.org.