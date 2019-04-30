Tuesday Night Comics at North Coast Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, California 92075

WHAT: NORTH COAST REPERTORY THEATRE presents

Tuesday Night Comics

WHERE: North Coast Repertory Theatre

987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive,

Solana Beach, CA 92075

SCHEDULE: April 30, 2019 at 7:30pm

PRICES: $27

DISCOUNTS: Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission.

BOX OFFICE: (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org

DESCRIPTION:

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC…RATED R

FEATURING:

Mark Christopher Lawrence

Shawn Rohlf

Robert G Lee

Mike Kadir

Erik Rivera

Happy Hour @ 6:30pm with $3 Beers and FREE appetizers

North Coast Repertory Theatre 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, California 92075
Comedy, Performance
Solana Beach
858-481-1055
