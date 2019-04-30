Tuesday Night Comics at North Coast Rep
North Coast Repertory Theatre 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, California 92075
WHAT: NORTH COAST REPERTORY THEATRE presents
Tuesday Night Comics
WHERE: North Coast Repertory Theatre
987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive,
Solana Beach, CA 92075
SCHEDULE: April 30, 2019 at 7:30pm
PRICES: $27
DISCOUNTS: Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission.
BOX OFFICE: (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org
DESCRIPTION:
Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC…RATED R
FEATURING:
Mark Christopher Lawrence
Shawn Rohlf
Robert G Lee
Mike Kadir
Erik Rivera
Happy Hour @ 6:30pm with $3 Beers and FREE appetizers