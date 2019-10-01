Tuesday Night Comics at North Coast Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, California 92075

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC…RATED R

Happy Hour @ 6:30pm with $3 Beers and FREE appetizers

Line-up includes:

Host: MCL

Musical Guests: Rosa’s Cantina

Headliner: Frances Dilorinzo

Featured Act: Mike Wirtz

Opening Act: Grace Klein

TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS will occur on October 1, 2019 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $29. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.

Info

North Coast Repertory Theatre 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, California 92075
Comedy, Theater
Solana Beach
858-481-1055
