Tuesday Night Comics at North Coast Rep
North Coast Repertory Theatre 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, California 92075
CAST:
Host – Mark Christopher Lawrence
Ash Foster - Musical Guest
Scott Wood - Headliner
Al Gavi - Featured Act
Daniel Storrow - Opening Act
SCHEDULE: September 25, 2018 at 7:30pm
PRICES: $27
DISCOUNTS: Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission.
BOX OFFICE: (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org
DESCRIPTION:
Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. MCL taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC…RATED R
Happy Hour @ 6:30pm with $3 Beers and FREE appetizers