Tuesday Takeover with Arlene Ibarra

Every Tuesday from 5pm until close, we celebrate Taco Tuesday in a big way by inviting guest chefs, mixologists, artists and locals into our restaurant to mix up the dinner menu for the evening.

On Tuesday October 9, we welcome professional photographer, Arlene Ibarra. Born and raised in San Diego, Arlene has been shooting professionally since 2011 and has experience shooting a wide variety of events including weddings, private and corporate events, nightlife, portraits and live music. She started her own company, Arlene Collective, in 2014 with a focus to create and nurture strong professional relationships with clients who require high end, quality professionals to document their events.

Join us to see what this local creative will cook up in the Galaxy kitchen.