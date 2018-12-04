Tuesday Takeover with Evan Cruz

Every Tuesday from 5pm until close, we celebrate Taco Tuesday in a big way by inviting guest chefs, mixologists, artists and locals into our restaurant to mix up the dinner menu for the evening.

On Tuesday December 4, we welcome Evan Cruz, executive chef of Arterra, to our kitchen. After his graduation from the Culinary Academy in San Francisco, Evan returned to San Diego to continue his career which has included Roy’s La Jolla, Pacifica Del Mar, and owner of Exclusive Chef Catering. Evan’s approach to food is to create modern comfort food with a twist. This focus allows him to introduce the highest-quality local, artisan and seasonal ingredients to traditional methods of cooking.

Join us for this one-night-only event and see what this fine dining expert will whip up in the Galaxy kitchen.