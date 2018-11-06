Tuesday Takeover with Katsuji Tanabe

Every Tuesday from 5pm until close, we celebrate Taco Tuesday in a big way by inviting guest chefs, mixologists, artists and locals into our restaurant to mix up the dinner menu for the evening.

On Tuesday November 6, we welcome chef Katsuji Tanabe to our kitchen. Born and raised in the heart of Mexico, the son of a Japanese father and a Mexican mother, Tanabe has worked inside LA's most acclaimed kitchens. A well-known television personality for both his charm and cooking skills, Tanabe won Travel Channel’s Chow Masters and Food Network’s Chopped. He also appeared on three seasons of Bravo TV's Top Chef (Mexico, Boston, and Charleston), was a contender on NBC’s Food Fighters and a judge on Master Chef Mexico. Tanabe used his experience to create a budding empire establishing Mexikosher in New York City, Le Kon in Arlington, Barrio in downtown Chicago and the NIXON Chops & Whiskey in Los Angeles.

Join us for this one-night-only event and see what this celebrity chef and restaurant entrepreneur will whip up in the Galaxy kitchen.