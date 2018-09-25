Tuesday Takeover with Ryan Costanza

Every Tuesday from 5pm until close, we celebrate Taco Tuesday in a big way by inviting guest chefs, mixologists, artists and locals into our restaurant to mix up the dinner menu for the evening.

On Tuesday September 25, we welcome Ryan Costanza, Executive Chef of Dija Mara. Named as one of Eater San Diego's 38 essential restaurants and "Best of North County", Costanza mixes Southeast Asian flavors with Western flair and Japanese cooking techniques to create a unique fusion of East and West on a plate.

Costanza has eaten and cooked his way around the world from running the kitchen at Post & Beam in Los Angeles to working as Executive Chef at Nosh in Singapore and Director of Operations of Chef Dominique Crenn's restaurant group. We're thrilled to have his talents in our kitchen.