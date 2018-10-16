Tuesday Takeover with Vinny Franco

Every Tuesday from 5pm until close, we celebrate Taco Tuesday in a big way by inviting guest chefs, mixologists, artists and locals into our restaurant to mix up the dinner menu for the evening.

On Tuesday October 16, we welcome Vinny Franco, sous chef at Tallula’s. Vinny started his culinary career in San Diego as a dishwasher, but learned to cook in order to travel. He was lucky enough to build his culinary portfolio in Italy, Spain, Japan and Maui. Vinny has spent the majority of his career cooking in the Bay Area and was fortunate to learn from local great chefs. He currently resides as a sous chef at Tallula’s in Santa Monica where he applies his love for simplicity of good food and products.

Join us to see what this world traveler can cook up in the Galaxy kitchen.