Turning Points with Karen Kenyon

We all have numerous Turning Points in our Lives — those times when we seem to step out of one place in our lives, and into another. These transitions change us, and we often have new awarenesses and epiphanies. Writing can enhance and clarify these times for us. For everyone there is an “end of childhood” turning point; we also have various physical moves during our lives, and each new setting brings a new viewpoint, a new job perhaps, new friends, as well as a letting go; we have other times when we may say goodbye to loved ones — and also we say hello to new friends and possible new loves; we learn new skills; we travel and see new worlds….These all make wonderful essays, short stories, or a possible book.

Besides writing about one of your own Turning Points, we will read essays and excerpts by well-known writers — Langston Hughes, Ray Bradbury, Maya Angelou, Mary Karr and Jeannette Walls. Join us to write about a threshold in your own life.

