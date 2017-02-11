Tweets, Treats, and Trails!

What are all those birds tweeting about? Come explore the world of beaks, feet, and feathers out on the Sweetwater Marsh National Wildlife Refuge! You and your family will enjoy a guided bird walk looking for local shorebirds, discover how light feathers can be, and get up close with some of our bird friends. Take home fun treats and even better stories about the local birds of San Diego. Plus, the first 10 members to arrive will receive a special red shouldered hawk encounter! This event is generously sponsored by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.