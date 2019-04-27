Two Pianos - Eight Hands! Spotlight Chamber Music

TSRI Auditorium (Neurosciences) at Scripps 10620 John Jay Hopkins Dr. , San Diego, California 92121

Two Pianos - Eight Hands! Works by Mozart, Saint-Saens and Rachmaninoff

Featuring Pianists: Adam Golka, Anne-Marie McDermott, Pedja Muzijevic, Christopher O'Riley.

This performance includes a complimentary one-hour wine reception with light hors d'oeuvres.

Mozart - 12 Variations on "Ah vous dirai-je, Maman"

Schumann - Andante and Variations for Two Pianos, Op. 46

Gershwin - "An American in Paris" for Two Pianos

Gounod - Waltz from the opera "Faust" arranged for Two Pianos, Eight-Hands

Liszt - Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 for Two Pianos, Eight-Hands

Joplin/Olson - Rag Rhapsody for Two Pianos, Eight-Hands

Sousa - "Stars and Stripes Forever" for Two Pianos, Eight-Hands

$65.

Presented by Mainly Mozart

TSRI Auditorium (Neurosciences) at Scripps 10620 John Jay Hopkins Dr. , San Diego, California 92121
Concert
Torrey Pines
