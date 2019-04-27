Two Pianos - Eight Hands! Spotlight Chamber Music
TSRI Auditorium (Neurosciences) at Scripps 10620 John Jay Hopkins Dr. , San Diego, California 92121
Two Pianos - Eight Hands! Works by Mozart, Saint-Saens and Rachmaninoff
Featuring Pianists: Adam Golka, Anne-Marie McDermott, Pedja Muzijevic, Christopher O'Riley.
This performance includes a complimentary one-hour wine reception with light hors d'oeuvres.
Mozart - 12 Variations on "Ah vous dirai-je, Maman"
Schumann - Andante and Variations for Two Pianos, Op. 46
Gershwin - "An American in Paris" for Two Pianos
Gounod - Waltz from the opera "Faust" arranged for Two Pianos, Eight-Hands
Liszt - Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 for Two Pianos, Eight-Hands
Joplin/Olson - Rag Rhapsody for Two Pianos, Eight-Hands
Sousa - "Stars and Stripes Forever" for Two Pianos, Eight-Hands
$65.
Presented by Mainly Mozart