Two Virtuosos Concert

Virtuoso Violinist Yonatan Leviim will perform with Virtuoso pianist Dimitri Zhgenti for their 2019 tour. The duo will perform Beethoven’s “Romance in F Major,” Paganini's "Moses in Egypt" Variation on One String G, plus works by Bach, Handel, Chopin, Rachmaninoff, and Debussy. Zhgenti will also showcase solo piano pieces the same composers and more. Mr. Leviim has performed as a soloist and concertmaster in over 70 countries, having returned from Italy with a 1705 Stradivari model violin from Cremona, Italy. Mr. Zhgenti, at the age of nine, began studying with prominent professors of the Tbilisi State Conservatory. Mr. Zhgenti completed both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at Indiana University, South Bend, studying under world-renowned concert pianists. He has been recognized for his blazing virtuosity and musical intensity.

Sun, Apr 28, 5-7pm. $38/Before April 8, $45/After April 8.