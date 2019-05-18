The UC San Diego 9th Annual Powwow showcases the culture and traditions of Native American communities from Southern California and around the country. It provides an opportunity for developing connections between UC San Diego and local Native communities in our area.

San Diego County is home to the largest number of Native American reservations in the country and we are excited about this opportunity for UC San Diego to once again host this honorable event, which highlights the strong historical traditions that are alive and well in Native American tribal communities. Our powwow will include key elements, such as cultural songs and dances, beautiful handmade regalia, recognition of distinguished tribal members, and community outreach. There will be plenty of native foods, artwork, jewelry and more. This is a public event, all are welcome and everyone is encouraged to attend.