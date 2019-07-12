UC San Diego Extension and Digital Gym Cinema Present Marvel in the Moonlight

UC San Diego Extension invites you to an animated San Diego summer evening of fun and adventure in the heart of the East Village with an outdoor movie screening of “Captain Marvel” co-sponsored by Digital Gym Cinema and Quartyard, an urban container park with a beer garden, eatery, and dog run that will be open during the event.

Enjoy twilight with fellow comic book lovers, superhero fans, family and friends! All ages welcome!

Tickets are $10 for adults. Kids 17 and under and anyone who comes in costume enter for free. Four-legged costumed entrants also eligible for prizes. Doors open on July 12 at 6:30 p.m. Costume contest at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at sundown (around 8:00 p.m.)

We hope you’ll join us for Marvel in the Moonlight and stay tuned for more cultural experiences downtown, as UC San Diego prepares to open a multifaceted city center at the corner of Park Boulevard and Market Street. The new center opening in 2021 aims to bring a new vibrancy to the region by integrating the resources of our campus into the thriving cultural crossroads of downtown San Diego.