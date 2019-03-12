UC San Diego Extension #HerPower Event March 15th

To commemorate Women’s History Month, UCSD Extension is hosting a free event highlighting the successes and challenges of women in our local community. A panel of distinguished speakers will share their visions and personal experiences, bringing awareness to issues faced by women working in nontraditional fields and industries. The event will be followed by professional networking opportunities and interacting with nonprofit groups. Appetizers will be served. Parking and registration are free. For more information and tickets, visit https://go.ucsd.edu/2BzkRnh .