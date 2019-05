UC San Diego Gospel Choir

Mandeville Auditorium @ UCSD

General Admission: $15.50

UCSD Faculty, Staff, Alumni: $5.50

Students : Free with ID

MUSIC Box Office: 858-534-3448

Purchase Online: http://musicweb.ucsd.edu/tickets

Ken Anderson, San Diego's leading proponent of gospel, directs UCSD's gospel choir in a concert of African-American spirituals, blues, and traditional songs.