UC San Diego Visual Arts Symposium and Open Studios

Don't miss the largest annual showcase of UC San Diego Visual Arts research and artwork at the 2017 Symposium and Open Studios. This year Visual Arts Ph.D. and M.F.A. students have collaborated to create a weekend of activities that highlight their practice and process.

Event Schedule:

FRIDAY MARCH 3, 2017

3:30 - 5:30 pm Ph.D. workshop hosted at the University Art Gallery

5:30 - 8:00 pm Making Communities Art and the Border opening at UAG

7:00 - 9:00 pm Exhibition opening at Main Visual Arts Facility Gallery, curated by Anthony Grahams, Commons Gallery, curated by Brianna Rigg MFA Film Screening - work by current M.F.A. students, Visual Arts Facility

SATURDAY MARCH 4, 2017

9:00 am - 4:00 pm Ph.D. Symposium, Rethinking Art History: Center and Periphery, Keynote speaker: Anneka Lenssen, Visual Arts Presentation Lab, SME 149

2:00 - 4:00 pm Making Communities Art and the Border, SME Visual Arts Gallery

4:00 - 7:00 pm Open Graduate Student Studios, Visual Arts Facility