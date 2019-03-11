UC San Diego Voice Students - 32VM

Conrad Prebys Music Center 9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, California 92093

Conrad Prebys Music Center Recital Hall

Free

The Undergraduate Vocal Masterclass, instructed by Kirsten Ashley Wiest, presents a recital of art songs and arias, featuring German Lieder by Schubert, Schumann, and Brahms. Pianist Dr. Kyle Adam Blair joins singers Adrain Chan, Jennifer Colin, Joseph Garcia, Teagan Rutkowski, Julia Yu, Lizze Fisher, Daniel Zhao, Lauren Jue-Morrison, Cameron Haywood, Shane Ramil, and Myasia Fox.

Info

Conrad Prebys Music Center 9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, California 92093
La Jolla
