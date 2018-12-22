Ugly Sweater Holiday Cocktail Cruise

Come aboard the only floating holiday happy hour in San Diego! Join special hosts Tati and Frankie, plus DJ Gigi from JAM’N 95.7, and appearances from STAR 94.1 and Channel 93.3 for the ultimate ugly sweater party on the water. The cruise includes a boarding holiday cocktail, passed and displayed appetizers, and a cash bar with plenty of drink specials on beer, wine, and Hornblower cocktails. It’s the perfect holiday excursion on San Diego Bay or a great way to kick off a night downtown. Let’s get ugly together!

Saturday, December 22

Departs from Pier 2, 970 N. Harbor Dr.

BOARDS: 6:00 PM; CRUISES: 7:00 PM–9:00 PM;

PRICE: Starting at $40–$70 per person* (*Tax, service charge, and landing fee additional)