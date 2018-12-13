Ugly Sweater Holiday Happy Hour

Westfield Mission Valley 1640 Camino Del Rio N., Beal Ranch, California 0

Adults 21+ are invited to join their jolly friend for “Santa’s Merry Hour.” Discover the magic of Santa during a relaxed evening of merry moments, gift making, giveaways, sips and bites, music and festive selfies in a lively ambiance after a long day at the workshop. Guests who wear their ugly Christmas sweater to this event will also receive 15% off of their photo purchase at the Santa set on this day.

View Map
Mission Valley
