Ultimate Athlete Mini Series for Youth age 12-18

Prince Daniels Jr, former NFL player and current NCAA record holder and other professional athletes will be hosting the Ultimate Athlete Mini Series!

This 2-day event is not your average Spring Break camp. The Ultimate Athlete Mini-Series is an experience you don't want your child(ren) to miss. They will enjoy two action-packed days filled with activities that are both fun and useful in all areas of their lives. The Mini-Series teaches youth athletes, ages 12-18, involved in any sport, to use our mind-body-spirit approach to fitness to help them build and maintain the skills needed to excel on and off the field. This event integrates world-class fitness instruction and an engaging introduction to the concepts of mindfulness and meditation.