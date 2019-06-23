Ultimate Athlete Retreat: Youth Edition

This five-day Ultimate Athlete Retreat experience will help youth boys athletes (ages 12-17) develop the habits and skills that will be needed to not only become the ultimate athlete, but also the ultimate human being. The dynamics of this program are suitable for any sport and is ideal for athletes with a positive mindset ready to advance their game to the highest level.

This retreat is hosted by former NFL RB, NCAA record holder and current fitness and mindfulness expert Prince Daniels Jr. Co-hosted by former NFL WR, collegiate Hall of Fame and arguably one of the top five greatest WR in NFL history, Calvin Johnson Jr. Calvin and Prince joined forces to teach youth about the importance of balancing peace and power. Equipping athletes with the tools to take their game to the highest level.

The Ultimate Athlete Retreat aims to help youth foster the balance between peace and power. Peace without power is too passive and power without peace is too destructive and dangerous. We value safety, respect, and selflessness towards others. We work hard to maintain a well-rounded experience of performance, fun, and growth in each athlete.