The Ultimate Bartender Battle

Join The Fleet Science Center on Tuesday, March 5, at 7 p.m. at Royale San Diego to see how science can help even the best bartender become a superstar. Five local bartenders will work with five local scientists to create the best tasting, best looking, most exciting and overall best cocktail using science. Then YOU decide who will be crowned the Fleet’s Royale Bartender! Judges for the bartender battle will be randomly chosen from the audience. The event will include access to the competition and a taste of the winning cocktail. Food and other drinks will be available for purchase.

Date & Time: March 5, 7–9 p.m.

Cost: $20, must be 21+

Location: Royale San Diego, 4204 Voltaire St., San Diego, CA 92107