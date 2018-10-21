Join Wild Foodie Tours to enjoy our Ultimate Mexican Seafood Tour where we'll take you to 2 or 3 of our favorite eateries/restaurants for seafood in Tijuana! Begin with any appetizers of your choice. Options include shrimp/seafood cocktails, a Maleficio (raw shrimp and scallop cooked in lime juice with onions and spices), Pismo clams seasoned and grilled on a half shell, fresh oysters, grilled marlin tacos drizzled in a chipotle and guacamole salsa, and fresh seafood tostadas (tuna, crab, octopus, fish ceviche, or scallop).

Next, we'll stop by Tijuana's premier seafood market to browse their daily catch. For the main course, we'll visit an open-air restaurant to enjoy a whole sea bass prepared Zarandeado-style--butterflied, marinated, and grilled on an open flame. Beverages will be available throughout with beer available for the main course.

Trip length of 3-4 hours with a walking distance of 1-2 miles. Only $79! Everything included: appetizers, main course, drinks, shopping at the seafood market, transportation, and a tour guide! Guests meet at the McDonald's at the San Ysidro Trolley Station. Reservations required. For info and/or to book, visit www.wildfoodietours.com