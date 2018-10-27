UN DAY 2018 | Human Rights, Close to Home

Join us for UN Day 2018!

We welcome Mike Beard, Global Health Director for the Better World Campaign at UN Foundation, as notable guest delivering a keynote on Sustainable Development and Human Rights to foster partnerships in advancing the global goals locally. Our friend and Advisory Board Member, grandson of Eleanor and Franklin D. Roosevelt, Ford Roosevelt will personally honor this year’s recipients of our:

Eleanor Roosevelt Human Rights Award 2018:

San Diego Clinical Psychologist and Founder of Super-Hero Therapy, Dr. Janina Scarlet for her groundbreaking work on Mental Health education.

Global Citizen Award 2018:

Fernando Zweifach López Jr., executive director of San Diego Pride, for his countless innovative initiatives in advocating and advancing LGBTQ rights nationally and internationally.

You can't miss this year's milestone event!