The Spa at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe is pleased to host Uncork & Unwind - a monthly, 80-minute yoga class with integrated wine tasting.

During the yoga sequence, the chakras of taste and smell become heightened, laying the foundation for an exceptional tasting experience of 3 red wines, 2 white wines and finished off with a sparkling wine. Class is tailored for experienced yogis & newcomers alike, ensuring a fun, fit and informative class for all.

Uncork & Unwind is presented In partnership with Joyworks Network, with $5 of each ticket sold benefiting a different philanthropic cause each month.