Uncorked: Derby Days Wine Fest

to Google Calendar - Uncorked: Derby Days Wine Fest - 2018-11-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Uncorked: Derby Days Wine Fest - 2018-11-17 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Uncorked: Derby Days Wine Fest - 2018-11-17 12:00:00 iCalendar - Uncorked: Derby Days Wine Fest - 2018-11-17 12:00:00

Del Mar Racetrack 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014

There will be no “wine-ing” on Nov. 17 when Del Mar hosts its first-ever Uncorked: Derby Days Wine Fest! The event features hundreds of wines from around the world, a champagne bar and more. General admission is $65 which includes admission to the track and all wine tastings from 1-4 p.m. Purchase VIP tickets to receive early admission, special wine selections and a tip sheet from the track! This event is 21+.

Visit https://uncorkedwinefestivals.com/derby-days-del-mar/ for more information.

Info
Del Mar Racetrack 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014 View Map
Del Mar
858-755-1141
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Uncorked: Derby Days Wine Fest - 2018-11-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Uncorked: Derby Days Wine Fest - 2018-11-17 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Uncorked: Derby Days Wine Fest - 2018-11-17 12:00:00 iCalendar - Uncorked: Derby Days Wine Fest - 2018-11-17 12:00:00