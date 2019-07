Uncorked Wine Fest

Ladies and gentelemen, don your hats, tighten your bowties and prepare to uncork! Enjoy 150 wines, gourmet food and music trackside at this year’s Uncorked Wine Festival.

General Admission includes unlimited wine tasting and racetrack admission to an exclusive viewing area. Uncorked VIP Admission includes early event access at 2 p.m., access to special resrve wine and a racing tip sheet.

This event is for attendees that are 21 and older.

For more information, visit https://www.dmtc.com/calendar/detail/wine.