"Under The Rainbow" Art Reception at Studio 12

Michael Zlocki's, "Under the Rainbow" opening art reception featuring multimedia work of art by Michael Zlocki and Guests.

In addition, join us for live music by renowned musicians George Farres and Friends.

RSVP 619-261-1832

Event is Free.

Studio 12 is located upstairs at Art on 30th, 4434 30th St. San Diego, Ca 92116 (North Park)