Underlie
Art Produce Gallery 3139 University Ave., San Diego, California 92104
Join Art Produce Gallery for a free dance performance. "underlie" is an evening-length dance work that invites vulnerability and bravery to peel back the superficial layer of life and explore what lies underneath. Stories lie here. Reciprocity lies here. Empathy lies here. "underlie" brings together community members and professional dancers to share in an experience of movement and hope.
Info
Art , Dance
North Park