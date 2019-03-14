Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia

Casa Aldea Senior Living 14740 Via Fiesta, San Diego, California 92127

Alzheimer’s is not normal aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Join us to learn about:

-The relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

-What happens in a brain affected by dementia

-The risk factors for and three general stages of the disease

-FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms

-helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Casa Aldea Senior Living 14740 Via Fiesta, San Diego, California 92127
